CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An unconventional animal show was held in southern Indiana on Sunday, dedicated to those who love reptiles and amphibians.
The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo was held at the Tri-County Shrine Club in Clarksville.
More than 8,000 animals were on display, from iguanas and bearded dragons, to pythons and boas.
Some had price tags in the thousands, but it wasn't just reptiles for sale.
Attendees saw collections of several species of spiders, including tarantulas. For those who wanted something a little cuter, there were sugar gliders on hand as well.
Organizers say it's not uncommon for people to leave the expo with more than one new pet.
"Most of the people that have reptiles, like lizards and snakes, don't have just one," expo organizer Dennis Blankenship said. "So having three or four dogs is a big deal, but having three or four snakes isn't such a big deal."
If you missed out on the expo, you still have several more chances to make it. It happens every month at the same location, with admission costing $5.
