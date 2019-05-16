LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What would you do if someone handed you duct tape and cardboard and said, "Here, make a boat out of this?"
If you're a student at Jeffersontown High School, you'd take it all in stride. Those were the rules of the game at the annual Cardboard Regatta that took place at the school on Thursday.
Students from the high school's Build and Design Academy designed and built boats with nothing but a few sheets of cardboard and duct tape.
Jeffersontown High School's 2019 Cardboard Regatta
They then raced each other in the boats, with their grades in the balance.
If a boat sinks, those students fail their finals.
