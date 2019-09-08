LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and a museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is remembering those who lost their lives.
People gathered Sunday at Big Four Station for a memorial hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum of Jeffersonville.
The memorial included a prayer service and flag ceremony to honor the more than 340 firefighters who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Memorial attendees also stressed the importance of educating younger generations about 9/11.
"We remember the D-Day invasion; we remember the end of World War II," said Matt Bowyer, who attended the service. "All those significant dates in history, and this is one of them and it should be taught, and we should remember it, if nothing else, for the people that were killed and for their families."
A unity walk on the Big Four Bridge took place at the end of Sunday's service.
