FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Red Sparrow' in London. Lawrence is getting married to boyfriend Cooke Maroney. Her publicist of Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 confirmed the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not have any details. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior's Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris. Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars. The “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19 at a Newport mansion. Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press the wedding took place. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Jennifer Lawrence has her luxury condo in Manhattan on the market for $12 million. Image courtesy Compass Realty in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jennifer Lawrence is lowering the price on her Manhattan penthouse.
The Oscar winning actress put the luxury-condo, The Laurel, on the market last July for for $15.45 million. But after a downturn in the market, she lowered the price to $12 million. The property listed by Compass Realty agent Pamela D'Arc is featured this week on the TopTenRealEstateDeals.com site.
The Louisville native bought the condo in 2016, but she's spending more time in Los Angeles now. The penthouse is at the top of a 30-story condo building and has amazing views of New York City. It features two-floor outdoor terraces for entertaining complete with a kitchen, fireplace with pergola and a built-in ping pong table.
A look inside Jennifer Lawrence's luxury condo in NYC
The three-bedroom condo is just over 4,000 square-feet with five bathrooms, a game room, formal living room, dining room and an eat-in chef's kitchen. The master suite is as grand as you might expect for the Hollywood A-lister. And The Laurel's amenities include a full-time doorman, gym, pool, sauna and screening room.
At age 29, Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in October, and she has won an Academy Award for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook and three Golden Globes, a BAFTA award, seven MTV Movie Awards and six People’s Choice Awards.