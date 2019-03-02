LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday, March 2, marks seven years since deadly tornadoes ripped through southern Indiana and Kentucky.
The severe storms that moved through the area in 2012 packed 175 mile-per-hour winds that left dozens of people dead -- and caused millions of dollars in damage.
Henryville, Indiana was one of the hardest hit areas. Both the high school and elementary school there were destroyed. Both schools have since been rebuilt.
The tornadoes also caused death and widespread property destruction in other southern Indiana towns, including New Pekin and Marysville.
The tornado outbreak continued for two days, and spanned more than a dozen states. At least 41 people across the country died as a result of the storms.
