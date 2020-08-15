LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large group of Catholics marched for racial justice and equality on Saturday in downtown Louisville and held a rally at the federal courthouse.

Urging members of the march, both Black and white, to "uphold the dignity of every human being," Archbishop Joseph Kurtz kicked off the event with a prayer outside the Cathedral of the Assumption. 

"We're a church community that worships together," Kurtz said. "We are believing together, and so we need to also walk together.

"... We're people of hope," Kurtz added. "People of hope say in good times and in bad, 'God is with me. Why do I fear?'"

Event organizer Kim Mapp, a member of the group Black Catholics for Justice, said Black Catholics in Louisville feel like much of the community has been largely silent on racism and racial inequalities "within our church, within this city (and) within our country."

"We thought it was important that our community know that these are issues that are important to us a Black Catholics and as just people in general," Mapp said. 

"Remaining silent is a sin," she added. "We as Catholics, our faith requires us to respect human life and the dignity of human life, and we cannot do that if we allow the injustices that's going on in our community to continue."

Organizers and attendees hope more people will come to the table to have uncomfortable conversations and come up with solutions to racism and racial inequality.

