Members of Louisville's Catholic community march for racial justice, equality
A large group of Catholics marched for racial justice and equality on Saturday in downtown Louisville and held a rally at the federal courthouse. The march was organized by the group Black Catholics for Justice.
A large group of Catholics marched for justice and equality on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., and held a rally at the federal courthouse.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz speaks to a crowd gathered outside the Cathedral of the Assumption for a peace walk through downtown Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
A large group of Catholics marched for justice and equality on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., and held a rally at the federal courthouse.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz speaks to a crowd gathered outside the Cathedral of the Assumption for a peace walk through downtown Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Event organizer Kim Mapp, a member of the group Black Catholics for Justice, said Black Catholics in Louisville feel like much of the community has been largely silent on racism and racial inequalities "within our church, within this city (and) within our country."
"We thought it was important that our community know that these are issues that are important to us a Black Catholics and as just people in general," Mapp said.
"Remaining silent is a sin," she added. "We as Catholics, our faith requires us to respect human life and the dignity of human life, and we cannot do that if we allow the injustices that's going on in our community to continue."
Organizers and attendees hope more people will come to the table to have uncomfortable conversations and come up with solutions to racism and racial inequality.