JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The only things better than miniature horses are miniature horses in Halloween costumes.
Some miniature horses in Jeffersonville, Indiana, were dressed as iconic Wizard of Oz characters Saturday night to entertain people of all ages in exchange for love, donations and pets.
"We have Dorothy here. We have Toto. We have the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion," said Shara Wiesenauer with Opening Gates, a nonprofit that offers equine therapy. "It's interesting that we have dressed the miniatures up based on their personalities. For example, the Cowardly Lion is a coward."
The proceeds from the event will go toward taking care of rescued miniature horses all over the country.
