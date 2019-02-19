LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Model Train Show has rolled into town.
It takes place at the Fern Creek Library from Monday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 23.
The K & I Model Railroad Club set up a display in the library. That display is 20 feet long, eight feet wide and has three train lines. It includes a "downtown" side that is set in the 1950s, as well as an industrial side that is set in the modern era.
"We get Boy Scouts," Mike Shane, spokesman for the club. "We get kids. We get senior citizens groups who come in. And we have two-day shows several times a year. We have people who come in literally of all ages."
The trains range from steam-powered to modern diesel-powered.
Admission is free.
