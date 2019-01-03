LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The price of luxury living is apparently going down at one of the most elite addresses in downtown Louisville.
The monthly rent on a penthouse apartment at the top of the Omni Hotel is now $7,535. Sounds expensive, but that's a price drop of $1,700 a month.
The apartment on the 29th floor features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and sweeping views of the city.
There are about 200 apartments for rent in The Residences at the Omni. The least expensive is a studio apartment that rents for about $1,200 a month.
During a tour of the penthouse last year, the manager said renters include attorneys, as well as people in the medical and financial fields.
