LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A raid on a southern Indiana home earlier this week turned up a large growing operation for so-called "magic mushrooms."
Court records show the Floyd County Police Department arrested a mother and her two grown sons on Tuesday morning after serving a search warrant on a home on French Creek Road in New Albany.
Police arrested Anne Allen, 68 and her sons, Frederick Allen, 38 and Joseph Allen, 29 at the home. All face a number of felony charges including dealing in a controlled substance and possession of drugs including LSD, cocaine, meth, spice and marijuana.
Officers went to the home before 9 a.m. on Feb. 22 and discovered a building behind the Allen house complete with a kitchen, bathroom and a downstairs. Police said the rooms were outfitted with rows of stackable plastic shelves, special lighting and a large air purifier to grow psilocybin mushrooms.
Psilocybin is illegal in most states including Indiana. It is the hallucinogenic compound found in some mushrooms that can produce profound changes in consciousness over a few hours after eating them.
The mushroom farm in New Albany was apparently pretty sophisticated. Areas inside the building appeared to be designated for each stage of the growing process from fungus in jars to large plastic tubs full of wet soil with large blooms of mushrooms, according to police.
Court records said police found narcotics testing kits, a heat sealer for plastic bags, propane tanks, an autoclave for sanitizing instruments, dozens of petri dishes with mushroom spores along with bags of barley seeds used as soil for the grow operation.
Also in the outbuilding, police said the kitchen cabinets were filled with marijuana in mason jars. Police said they found a kitchen drawer with two small bags of white powder, a grinder, THC cartridges and marijuana edibles.
Police also believe the kitchen in the home was used to process batches of psilocybin food and liquids. Fresh mushrooms that tested positive for psilocybin were found in the refrigerator, and bags of dried mushrooms were also on the counter.
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
IMAGES | Inside a major grow operation for magic mushrooms in southern Indiana
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Pictures inside a major grow operation for "magic" or psilocybin mushrooms at a home in New Albany, Indiana. Images courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 22, 2022
Anne Allen. Image courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 25, 2022
Frederick Allen. Image courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Allen. Image courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Feb. 25, 2022
Court records show after police read Anne Allen her Miranda rights they asked her about "what mushrooms were in the dried bag?" She responded, "They are oyster mushrooms that I use to thicken soups and for when I get the munchies."
Indiana University Southeast confirms Anne Allen teaches at the school and school officials are "aware of the arrest and is assessing the situation." The IU Southeast website shows she has been a professor of fine arts and art history since 1994.
When police searched Joseph Allen's bedroom, officers found a safe filled with LSD, $4,220 in cash and his passport. Court records also show police found a bank bag with $3,200 on top of desk, and a cigar box with $1,000 inside. Police also said a hand written budget for the operation was discovered along with information on two bank accounts with deposits for $79,800 between May and December 2021.
A public records search of Joseph Allen showed his employer as Mushroom Man LLC. The business address was a mailbox store in Los Angeles. Police were not able to confirm current employment for him.
In the main house and the second building, police found a total of 3.62 pounds of dried psilocybin mushrooms, 295 pounds of psilocybin infused brown liquid in gallon mason jars, 3.05 pounds of marijuana, 758 hits of blotter paper squares of LSD, 29 grams of suspected spice, 2.58 grams of cocaine and 1.31 grams of methamphetamine.
"The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of an alleged large drug operation in Floyd County through complaints from members of the community," Floyd County prosecutor Chris Lane said in a written statement. "I applaud the Sheriff’s Department for their professionalism and swift action and the members of our community who remain vigilant."