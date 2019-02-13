LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every baby born at one local hospital sports a red hat during the month of February, but it's much more than a fashion statement.
It's National Heart Month, and every newborn at Baptist Health in February gets the gift of a red hat.
Volunteers donate their time and yarn to knit and crochet hundreds of hats. Each one is handmade and unique.
They look sweet, but the hope is to send a powerful message.
"It's signifying to help us be more aware of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, especially for women in the state of Kentucky," said Carrie Mullikin, a nurse manager at Baptist Health Louisville.
The red hats for newborns is an annual tradition for Baptist Health hospitals in Louisville, La Grange and New Albany.
