LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a stocking stuffer that will warm your heart.
Baptist Health Louisville welcomed newborn bundles of joy this holiday season with tiny Santa hats and their own Christmas stocking. Only these stockings knitted by volunteers are large enough for the babies to sleep in.
"I think anytime you're in the hospital on Christmas or around the holidays, even if it is for having a baby, you know you're still not at home," said change nurse, Ginny Donis. "The joy of new life and babies is awesome, giving the moms and dads a little extra reason to smile."
The tradition has been part of Baptist Health for 28 years.
