LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NICU at Norton Women and Children's Hospital is full of holiday spirit this week.
The hospital shared photos of its tiniest patients cuddled up in festive stockings, tutus and pajamas on Wednesday.
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (1).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (2).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (3).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (4).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (5).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (6).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (7).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (8).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (9).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (10).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (11).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (12).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (13).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (14).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (15).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (16).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (17).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (18).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (19).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (20).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (21).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (22).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (23).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (24).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (25).jpg
Norton 2021 Christmas NICU babies (26).jpg
The babies are all celebrating their first holiday season, so the NICU staff decided to host a party for them and their families.
