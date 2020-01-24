LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man prosecutors say was driving drunk when he caused a crash that killed a 4-year-old appeared in court on Thursday.
According to a report by LEX 18, Jacob Heil is charged with reckless homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Lexington Police say his breathalyzer results were over the legal limit when the car he was driving hit 4-year-old Marco Shemwell outside a UK football game in Sept. 2018.
During the pretrial conference, both sides agreed to exclude Heil's preliminary breathalyzer results from April's trial.
Both sides are preparing for a lengthy trial. On Thursday, they agreed to move the pretrial date ahead of schedule and begin jury selection on April 2. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on April 6.
Other motions granted include allowing the jurors to visit the scene of the incident as part of the trial.
Photos of Marco's shoes will be allowed in court, but only to answer the question of how visible the shoes were, not for an emotional impact on the jury.
Photos of the victim after his death will be allowed in court as long as both sides are given 30 days' notice as to what photos are used.
The judge is allowing 100 jurors instead of the usual 70, because of the high profile nature of the case.
