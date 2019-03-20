LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Cardinal Stadium is coming down piece by piece.
On Wednesday, crews had removed one section of the roof, and demolished chunks of concrete. It's a process that's expected to take several months.
The historic venue opened as Fairgrounds Stadium on Sept. 9, 1956, to an NFL exhibition between the Baltimore Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The facility got a new name in 1982 – Cardinal Stadium. When the new U of L stadium was built on campus, the facility got a new nickname: "Old Cardinal Stadium."
In addition to minor league baseball games and U of L football games, it's also played host to the River Bats, countless high school football games, and numerous concerts.
NSYNC, Chicago and the Rolling Stones have all played there. Willie Nelson put on a show there in the mid-90s for a Farm Aid concert.
One of the greatest high school football games in Louisville was also played at the stadium in 2002.
"There was a massive football game with 20,000 people going to a high school football game when Male played Trinity," local historian Tom Owen said.
The stadium fell into disrepair not long after the U of L football team stopped playing there in the late 90s.
Officials hope to have the demolition finished by July, before the start of the Kentucky State Fair.
