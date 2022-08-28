OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County volunteer firefighters joined together to start Oldham Brewing Company.
Oldham Brewing Company is located in the lower level of Glen Oaks Country club.
Head Brewer Jon Fee said it all started as a hobby during COVID.
"When COVID hit I started brewing four or five times a week," he said.
Then before you know it, he had a few brews he shared with buddies.
"When do you have two years to sit and work on something?" Fee said. "That was really important."
Steve Cayton said despite his distaste for stouts, he tried one of Fee's home brews and knew there was something there.
"I looked at him and said, 'Dude, we can actually do this,'" Cayton said.
The final piece of the puzzle was a space to expand to and serve the beer. That's where fellow volunteer firefighter Brad Conrad came in to help.
"Next thing you knew we took our golf bag storage room and turned it into a brew house," Conrad said.
Chile wheat beer, Irish red, citrus wheat and a couple of IPAs are some of the styles of brews on tap.
The trio is also scheduled to be serving up a cold one at several festivals through the next couple of months and has more information on its Facebook page.
The taproom is open 7 days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
