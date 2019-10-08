LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of the Bowman Field Aviation & Heritage Festival -- also known as BowmanFest -- are celebrating a successful event.

Preliminary estimates say 16,000 people attended the event, with roughly 10,000 people coming out for during the sunny weather on Saturday, with another 6,000 visiting on Sunday.

Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival - BowmanFest 2019

The event featured rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more.

Bowman Field, established in 1920, has the distinc