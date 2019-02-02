NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An iconic hot dog made a stop in southern Indiana on Saturday.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made an appearance at the Walmart on Grant Line Road in New Albany. The iconic vehicle is on a year-long tour, making stops along the way from coast to coast.
Visitors were given some coupons and even some Weenie whistles as they came by to Ketchup with the Wienermobile.
WDRB got a chance to take a look inside, and relish in all of its glory.
Oscar Mayer was accepting applications for Wienermobile drivers.
In January, the Kraft Heinz-owned company announced it would be accepting applications for its next fleet of "hotdoggers" - aka drivers, through the end of the month for a one-year position starting in June.
It's unclear whether or not any Kentuckiana residents got the job.
