LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sun shined bright Thursday as communities in Louisville and southern Indiana celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.
One of the biggest and oldest traditions in the area happens every year at the Peterson Dumesnil House in Crescent Hill. Thanks to more than 200 volunteers, the festival was packed all day leading up to the night's fireworks show.
And across the river in Jeffersonville, hundreds of people started their holiday lining the streets for the Fourth of July parade. A beautiful day begat a crowded and fun parade.
Take a look at pictures from the parade below:
