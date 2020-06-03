IMAGES | Pleasure Ridge Park High School holds drive-by for class of 2020 to pick up diplomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the coronavirus pandemic forced school districts to move the rest of the school year online and cancel graduation ceremonies, they're finding new ways to celebrate their seniors.
To abide by social distancing guidelines, Pleasure Ridge Park High School hosted a drive-by parade Wednesday for the class of 2020 to pick up their diplomas. They split the class up into four groups by alphabet to minimize wait time for the graduates. About 350 graduates participated.
The school is also offering to mail diplomas to students who were unable to make it to the distribution Wednesday.
Teachers were stationed in the parking lot to congratulate and cheer on their seniors and say goodbye. Some decorated their cars and honked their horns during the graduation parade. They were also allowed to wear their cap and gown.
"I'm glad I'm graduating, but I'm sad it wasn't a proper graduation like my family," PRP graduate Mackenzie Walker said. "Because I have family out of town, they couldn't come see and see my walk across the stage."
School districts have also been holding virtual graduations, delaying graduations and doing private graduation ceremonies for students and their families because of the virus pandemic.
