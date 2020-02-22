LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get ready for your mouth to water.
The Gravy Cup, the world's largest biscuits and gravy competition, was held Saturday at Louisville's Mellwood Art Center to benefit the Boys & Girls Haven, which helps children living in foster care. Professional and amateur chefs from around the region showed off what they believe are the best biscuits and gravy out there.
Guests sampled more than 60 different gravies ranging from traditional, non-traditional and vegetarian. The food was then judged based on presentation and taste, and winners were awarded for each category.
"To have an event and have a springboard that we can get people involved and introduce them to the organization — that's very approachable," Gravy Cup founder Zach Fry said. "It's a very affordable ticket price; it's something a lot of people can get behind."
The 8th annual Gravy Cup raised $40,000 toward the Boys and Girls Haven.
