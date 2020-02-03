NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new place to play games and grab a bite to eat is officially open for business in southern Indiana.
After nearly a year of renovations, Recbar 812 opened Monday afternoon at the corner of Pearl and Spring streets in downtown New Albany at the site of the former La Rosita restaurant.
Recbar promotes "games, grains and grub," and is a popular spot for people wanting to play classic arcade games from Ms. Pac-Man to Mario. The bar has more than 100 arcade games, 70 pinball machines and other vintage games lining it's walls. It also serves up burgers, sandwiches and craft beers.
The original Recbar location opened about three years ago on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown.
Pictured: pinball machines line the walls inside the Recbar
