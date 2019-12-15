LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus got to meet some new furry friends during a pictures with Santa event hosted by LMPD and Metro Animal Services.
Santa teamed up with LMPD and Metro Animal Services to offer photos with Santa to area pet owners and their furry family members on Sunday. The event was held at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road. The halls were decked with holiday decor including a Christmas tree and fireplace backdrop.
"Pet lovers think their pets are kids so they always want to do a photo with Santa and remember the holiday with them. So, that's our goal today and we also hope some of the animals here at Animal House at Louisville Metro Animal Services find their forever home," said Officer Tonya Rocky Landry.
Event organizers are hoping to make this an annual holiday tradition.
