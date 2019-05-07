LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The professionals we rely on most when the unexpected happens out on the road received some important hands-on training Tuesday morning.
Touch of Color Collision Center donated some cars so that the Shively firefighters could train with the jaws of life.
One of the the cars was damaged in a rollover crash.
Greg Cambron, chief of the Shively Fire Department, said the exercise shows his firefighters what it takes to get someone out of an awful situation -- and could provide life-saving information in real-life emergencies.
"We can sit around and talk about using them, and watch videos," he said. "[But] to actually have the guys come out and get their hands on the equipment, and see what it takes to tear a car apart to get someone out, is a great help for us."
Tuesday's training lasted for a few hours.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.