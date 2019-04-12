LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A line formed around 6 a.m. Friday before the new Outlet Powered by Zappos opened on Minors Lane in Louisville.
Crowds came from all over Jefferson County and as far as Owensboro and even Florida for the ribbon-cutting at noon.
"We love Zappos!," said Joyce Ashby, who drove two hours to be the first one in line. "We got up really early!"
Zappos closed its 6 p.m. outlet store in Shepherdsville on March 1. The warehouse in Shepherdsville is still being used as a Zappos fulfillment center, according to Zappos senior director of operations, Justin Brown. The new outlet on Minor Lane gives the store more space for shoppers.
"That's our core storage," Brown said of the Shepherdsville location. "This is to support that, so we have a little extra space for growth."
The store already has 50 employees in the outlet and fulfillment center. Brown said all employees were able to transfer from the Shepherdsville outlet to the Louisville outlet, and Zappos will hire about 100 more people in the next two years.
The new store is just miles away from UPS Worldport.
"That means later pick-up times, and we can pick, pack and ship orders up until midnight, which is a huge advantage for us," Brown said.
The new location is also more convenient for Jefferson County residents who take public transportation to work.
The new outlet is open six days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and it's open on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.
