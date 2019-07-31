6 sloths brought to Indianapolis Zoo from Panama (July 2019)
Image courtesy: The Indianapolis Zoo
A spokesperson for the Zoo says APPC works to re-release as many sloths as possible, but there are times when they need long-term care, as in the case of the sloths brought there.
Many of the sloths were orphaned at very young ages. Some mothers died due to injuries after storms or domestic dog attacks -- sloths' main threat is forest fragmentation, which causes them to move through urban areas.
Currently, the sloths are in a behind-the-scenes area. New animals at the Zoo go through a quarantine process to ensure they're healthy before being introduced to the other species.
The sloths will be in the MISTery Park for guests to meet in a few weeks.
