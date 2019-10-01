LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is honoring the memory of a little girl in a rather unique way: by making slime.
More than 50 volunteers spent the day on Tuesday making slime to celebrate the birthday of Calla Woods.
Woods would have turned 10 years old on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer this past summer, and lost her battle after just eight weeks.
Before her death, she started a slime shop to raise money for a ministry in Romania. Now the owner of the Elderberry Company in downtown New Albany is continuing Calla's mission.
"We can still join Calla in that movement of showing what love looks like and extending that love and kindness to other people," said Jenny Watson, owner of Elderberry Company. "Slime is a silly way to do it, but slime is what Calla loved, and so we're just able to extend that legacy and do that for Harvest Homecoming this year."
The Elderberry Company will be hosting a pop-up Calla Lilly Slime Shop at Harvest Homecoming.
All proceeds will go directly to the ministry in Romania.
