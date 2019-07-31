LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of vintage cars are flooding the streets of Louisville this week.
The 50th annual Street Rod Nationals conference kicked off Wednesday morning with a parade featuring about 50 vintage muscle cars. The parade started at Cardinal Stadium and ended at 4th Street Live. The vehicles in the event range in value from $20,000 to $150,000. The total value of all the vehicles is estimated at $350 million.
The event, sponsored by the National Street Rod Association, brings 10,000-11,000 vintage cars from the 50s, 60s, 70s (and most of the 80s) to the city, along with an estimated 30,000 people. The visitors are expected to spend about $15 million at local businesses, hotels and restaurants during the 4-day event.
"They fill our parking lots of restaurants, they fill the parking lots of our hotels, and they fill the parking lots of the Kentucky Expo Center -- and we're so glad they're here," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
The street rods will be parked around the Kentucky Exposition Center through the weekend. Even though the event is at the fairgrounds, officials say the cars will be cruising on local roads and interstates through the weekend.
There's a special guest at this year's show: collector and car restorer Carl Casper. He will be there all four days to sign autographs and book copies. This year's event will again feature a vintage auto parts swap meet, an arts and crafts fair, and a special area called "Builder's Showcase," which will display 40 cars built by the top professional rod shops from across the country.
Louisville has hosted the Street Rod Nationals for 25 of its 50-year run.
Tickets are $19 for adults (13 and older) and $6 for children (6-12). Children five and under are free when accompanied by an adult. A special discounted $15 admission is available for military personnel with proper military identification, NSRA members with a current membership card or anyone 60 years of age or older.
Discount tickets are on sale at O’Reilly Auto Parts and will be available during the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
