LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's is bringing the arcade experience back to Louisville and putting it on steroids.
There are some old school classics that will have you feeling nostalgic and some new virtual reality experiences that gamers crave.
"You've got 150 arcade games, probably about 230 different play stations in here," Assistant General Manager Ben Duplissey said.
Games are only half of the place.
"We're looking for the party-time young adults," Duplissey said. "They went to college together, and now they're still going out together."
It's the entire Saturday night experience. There are 24 big screens, Kentucky brewed beer and tons of mixed drinks. On the food menu are chicken and waffles, burgers and even avocado toast for the millennials.
"We want to appeal to everyone," Assistant General Manager Andrew Wolter said. "We have something for everybody."
Dave & Buster's moving in on Shelbyville Road signifies a transition happening at malls across America.
"We're trying to figure out how to keep our shoppers here," Mall St. Matthews General Manager David Jacoby said.
Crews worked for months to accommodate the entertainment complex in the old Forever 21 store.
Now that it's here, gamers, drinkers and fun-seekers have their pub, grub and entertainment all in one spot.
"We expect to be crazy busy," Duplissey said. "So yeah, we'll be hiring nonstop."
Dave & Buster's is still looking to hire about 20 employees. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.