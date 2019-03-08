LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you think you're having a bad day, there's a fourth grader battling cancer who will give you a new perspective on life.
Her name is Heaven Westmorland, and she's tackling her disease head-on.
You'd never know it from her smile, but just days ago, the 9-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Instead of letting it get her down, she's taking charge by throwing a head-shaving party at Norton Children's Hospital. She even got to buzz her mom's hair.
"How's mom looking?" she said excitedly. "You actually look pretty good."
Heaven admitted it was tough to think about losing her hair.
"I'm nervous but also, like, excited," she said.
And on Friday, she was ready to get her head shaved on her own terms before chemotherapy did it for her.
"I didn't have to watch it fall out," she said. "Because then I'd probably cry."
Family and friends were there to support her at a party with her favorite music and foods. There was a disco ball and a poster that said "Bald is Strong." Heaven's mom went first, allowing her daughter to help buzz the clippers through her long hair.
Then it was Heaven's turn. She didn't watch as her shoulder-length hair fell to the floor. Her father looked on with a faint smile. Once Heaven's hair was gone, he stepped up with a hand mirror.
"Are you ready for the big reveal? Dad, 1, 2, 3!," she laughed as she looked at her bald head. "I love it!"
The fun of finding "new" hair takes the pain away for a few hours. One by one, she tries on different wigs: long, straight and curly.
"I think you're gonna rock this blue wig," one of the nurses told her.
"Uh, no!" Heaven giggled.
But soon, it's time for chemo again. She had an appointment for her fourth treatment Friday afternoon. How does the treatment make her feel?
"Sleepy," she said.
Heaven's on a mission to beat cancer, and she already has a winning attitude. What would she say to other kids going through this?
"Stay strong, never give up and achieve your goals," she said.
Heaven plans to donate her hair. And coming up in May, there's a Clip for Kids event in Louisville where others will shave their heads to support kids like Heaven battling cancer at Norton Children's Hospital.
