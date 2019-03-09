IMAGES | Thousands brave downpours for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade down Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the most popular parades of the year, and Saturday it was one of the wettest.
Despite the downpour, thousands of people lined the street and partied at the bars along Bardstown Road.
The nearly three-hour parade had more than 150 entries and floats. It started 45 minutes late due to a lightening delay, but eventually kicked off at Baxter Avenue and Broadway.
“We’re pretty much stuck here now until they go,” said Katie Kelley, who was walking with one of the floats.
When the weather cooperates, nearly 100,000 attend the Ancient Order of Hibernians parade down one of Louisville’s busiest streets.
There was no shortage of costumes, umbrellas, and Irish spirit at the parade this Saturday.
“The rain is terrible. The rain is terrible but if you want to have a good time people are going to come out regardless,” said Nick Theilen, who attends the parade every year.
Those working at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub told WDRB they, too, were seeing green – in the form of cash. The rain not hurting their sales.
Malone’s hopes the luck of the Irish will continue until the actual holiday next Sunday, giving more time for parade goers to party even more and dry out.
The celebrations on Bardstown Road will continue until 3 a.m. Sunday and throughout the week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.