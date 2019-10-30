LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for a cuteness overload!
The tiny babies in the NICU at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital dressed up a day early for Halloween.
A set of triplets made their Halloween debut as three peas in a pod. A set of twins became Dr. Seuss' Thing 1 and Thing 2. Creative costumes for the babies also included a pumpkin, mermaid, lady bug, bumblebee, cheerleader and a Star Wars Jedi warrior.
For NICU parents like Julie Brant, it's an opportunity to celebrate Halloween like everyone else. For some of the babies, inspiration for their costumes comes from their pint-sized personalities.
"He has always been the boss since I was pregnant with him, and then he decided to come early. And then he decided to swat and punch all the nurses away from him, so we call him boss baby," Brant said.
Family members provide some costumes for the little ones, and hospital volunteers make the others.
