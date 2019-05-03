LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville businessman Junior Bridgeman wants you to know he really knows how to throw a party.
The retired NBA player is hosting the Trifecta Gala at the KFC Yum! Center -- and a WDRB crew is there to capture the action.
Singer Usher will headline the guest list, and will perform at the gala. Others on the list include:
- Bozoma St. John - Businesswoman and marketing exec
- Bryson Tiller - Rising R & B singer from Louisville
- Cynthia Bailey - Supermodel
- Damaris Phillips - Louisville Chef and winner of the "Next Food Network Star"
- Edrice Bam Adebayo - NBA player for the Miami Heat
- Elijah Wilkinson - NFL player for the Denver Broncos
- Fred McGriff - retired MLB player
- Frostee Rucker - NFL player
- Gerron Hurt - Chef from Louisville who won MasterChef season 9
- Kevin Knox - NBA player for the New York Knicks
- Michelle Williams - Destiny's Child
- Mike Hill - Sportscaster, Fox Sports
- Nene Leaks - Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Phaedra Parks - Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Preston Brown - NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals
- Ray J. - Singer, rapper, songwriter and TV personality
- Shelvin Mack - NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets
- Star Jones - TV personality
- Steve Harvey - Comedian and host of "Family Feud"
- Steven A. Smith - Sportscaster
- Usher - Singer, songwriter
- Deion Branch - Retired NFL player
- Natalie Zea - Actress best known for "Justified" and "The Detour"
- Travis Schudlt - Actor best known for "Scrubs" and "Passions"
- Erica Moore - 2019 Miss Kentucky
- Vivica A. Fox - Actress
- Xavier Rhodes - NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings
- ZAPP Band - Funk band best known for "More Bounce to the Ounce" and "Doo Wa Ditty"
The Trifecta Gala is a charity event on Derby Eve that supports the Louisville West End School and the University of Louisville Autism Center.
