LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Space lovers in Louisville have the opportunity to check out two new exhibits that are out of this world.
The ISS Above and Sloan Digital Sky Survey exhibits opened Sunday at the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium at the University of Louisville. The ISS Above exhibit gives visitors a real time look at the International Space Station using live feeds, which allows the viewer to see exactly what astronauts are seeing.
The other exhibit teaches visitors about the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, a 20-year project to map more than 300 million stars and galaxies. The survey used thousands of large aluminum plates with tiny, custom-drilled holes to create the most detailed three-dimensional maps of the universe in history, according to a news release. The exhibit displays one of those plates.
"We're very pleased to bring this to public," Dr. Tom Tretter, planetarium director, said. "We think people will find this fascinating and stimulating more thinking once you get back home."
The exhibits were made possible by donations from Mary Ann Russell and Reed and Susan Gernert. The planetarium hosts special shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
