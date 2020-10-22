U of L NICU baby Halloween-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is almost upon us, and the cute premies in University Hospital's NICU are getting in on the fun.

According to a news release, from now until Halloween, all NICU babies at U of L Hospital's Center for Women & Infants will be dressed up in Halloween costumes for pictures.

The costumes are donated, with some being made by hospital staff. The images are taken by a night shift nurse who volunteers to do so every year.

Each family is provided with a printed photo of their adorable little one's first Halloween.

