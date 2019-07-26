LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you can spare a few minutes of your time, you might save a life.
WDRB News teamed up with the Kentucky Blood Center on Friday for its first Give Blood Day. The blood drive ran from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hillview Donor Center and included food from Subway, Zaxby’s, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Baby Bac’z BBQ.
Summertime is often a difficult part of the year for blood centers, officials said.
"During the summer, we usually run into shortages, and this summer is no different: A lot of people who still need blood but not as many people donating," said Martha Osborne of the Kentucky Blood Center. "This is a way to encourage people to come out and give blood."
Along with food, donors didn't go home empty handed. They received a T-shirt and became eligible for prizes such as Kentucky Kingdom and Holiday World passes and the grand prize: a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The WDRB drive ended Friday, but donors who give blood at the Kentucky Blood Center through Sept. 6 are still eligible to win the Toyota Tacoma.
