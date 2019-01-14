(FOX NEWS) -- A small, white-paneled room - strewn with stuffed animals, makeup accessories, a panda backpack and mattress - is believed to be the hellish makeshift prison where Jayme Closs was held for 88 excruciating days before her miraculous Thursday escape.
It's not yet known whether the 13-year-old's alleged captor, Jake Thomas Patterson, kept her solely confined to the room of his remote house in Gordon, Wisconsin, for the three months she spent in his clutches, or if she was only hidden away there when other people were in the area.
Fox News reports that the house from which Closs escaped appeared, from the outside, as just another nondescript, two-story home. It had a trampoline and swing in the backyard and was located in a sparsely populated forest town in northern Wisconsin.
But police said it was the lair of a killer and kidnapper. Authorities said they recovered a shotgun that is consistent with the gun used on Oct. 15, when Patterson is alleged to have blasted through the front door of the Closs house and gunned down Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs.
A criminal complaint says a Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs spotted her getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her.
Patterson was charged Monday with kidnapping and with killing Jayme's parents. The criminal complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on.
The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, "He knew that was the girl he was going to take."
The complaint says Patterson went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.
Closs has told police she tried to hide from the man accused of killing her parents and kidnapping her, but that he dragged her out of her home and threw her in the trunk of his vehicle.
The complaint states that Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom as Patterson came to the front door. They heard a gunshot and knew Patterson had killed her father.
Patterson then broke down the bathroom door, shot her mother and taped Jayme's hands and ankles. He then dragged her to his car and threw her in the trunk.
The complaint says the 13-year-old was held captive in a the remote cabin and forced to hide under a bed for hours at a time. He reportedly warned her that "bad things could happen to her" if anyone found her there.
Investigators say Patterson would stack totes, laundry bins and barbell weights around her so she couldn't move without him noticing. The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks.
The complaint says Jayme escaped Thursday after Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he was going to be gone five or six hours. It says she pushed the bins away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house.
Jayme, wearing an oversized top and shoes, made her daring escape and flagged down Jeanne Nutter, who took the teen to a neighbor's house for safety. Kristin Kasiskas told Fox News that she and her husband immediately recognized the teen, whose picture had been posted on billboards nationwide.
"When our neighbor Jeanne came in with Jayme, she said: 'Get a gun. We don't know if he's after us,'" Kasinskas said. "So we were armed and ready in case this person showed up."
Jayme's aunt, Kelly Engelhardt, told Fox News that Patterson had "absolutely" no contact with the Closs family prior to the murders and kidnapping. She added that they are "not asking" Jayme questions right now following her rescue on Thursday.
"We know the truth and they had nothing to do with it," Engelhardt told Fox News. "Police proved it on Thursday when they told us who he was."
Engelhardt told Fox News the family is "looking for more answers" and moving forward she plans on being at every court proceeding for Patterson. "Now it's about getting him the harshest sentence possible," she said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.