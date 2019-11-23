LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Some rare art has landed in Louisville to be put on display at the Kentucky Museum of Art & Craft.
The art will be on display at the museum, located at 715 W Main St., as part of its Picasso in the Bluegrass: From Antibes to Louisville exhibition from Dec. 14, through March 29, 2020.
The exhibition will include approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper created by Picasso between 1931 and 1956, according to a news release from the museum. The works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France. The Picasso in the Bluegrass exhibition marks the first time these works have been seen outside of Europe.
