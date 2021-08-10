LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses and restaurants are incentivizing workers to come back to the job force due to a lack of employees.
Impellizzeri's is taking a unique approach by offering a one-time, $10,000 prize to an employee at any of the four locations. Any current employee — and anyone who begins working at the popular pizza joint before the end of the year — is eligible to win the prize.
"You can only put up so many signs and banners and advertise on the websites and Facebook and all that stuff," Impellizzeri's Operation's Manager Greg Powell said. "Then you've got to do something crazy."
While most aren't offering $10,000, it's similar to efforts displayed on doors and welcome signs at restaurants and businesses. Many fast food chains are offering sign-on bonuses, same-day pay and flexible hours to attract workers.
"You can't Zoom into a restaurant and do your work," said Stacy Roof, president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. "You have to show up and you have to be there. I think we're all just competing for those same workers."
The Kentucky Restaurant Association said the efforts are common across the country, and the hope is that the return of school will bring people back into the workforce when parents don't have to worry as much about child care arrangements.
In the meantime, restaurants like Impellizzeri's believe their tactics could work.
"We feel like if we can get you in the door, you'll see it's a fun place to work," Powell said. "There's not a crazy amount of rules. It's just a pizza place."
Read more about the opportunity by going to the Impellizzeri's website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.