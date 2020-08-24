LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have located two people wanted in connection with a shooting at a state park in Indiana last week.
According to a tweet Monday morning from Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, 41-year-old Timothy Sargent and 20-year-old Savannah Emich are in custody in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
**UPDATE** Both Persons of Interest, in the Harrison County roadside shooting, Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich are in Custoday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More information will follow at a later time. pic.twitter.com/yXh3YFuZof— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) August 24, 2020
Police say Sargent was driving a white Dodge Avenger when he followed a family leaving O'Bannon Woods State Park in Harrison County on Aug. 19 and fired several shots into their vehicle. A husband and wife in the front seat were both wounded by the gunfire. Their 16-year-old daughter wasn't hit, but suffered minor injuries, after her father crashed the car trying to get away from the gunfire.
Police say the Dodge Avenger was abandoned in a cornfield near a church approximately 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. Police say Sargent then stole a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a nearby home.
In addition to the roadside shooting, Sargent is a suspect in an attempted murder on Aug. 17, and a suspect in a murder on Aug. 18, both of which took place in the Akron, Ohio, area.
Emich has been listed as a missing, and possibly endangered person, in connection with the murders in Ohio. Police say it is not known if Emich had any involvement in the shooting in Harrison County.
