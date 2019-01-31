LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is allocating $500,000 to address what's being called a homeless crisis in Louisville.
Council members got an update Thursday on how that emergency funding passed in December is being spent.
It's paying for more beds at the city's existing shelters and also funding a low-barrier shelter at Wayside Christian Mission.
But one of the main problems that still needs to be addressed is finding storage. Homeless advocates say it's one of the biggest barriers to people going into a shelter. They don't want to part with their belongings.
"If you go down Jefferson Street on these very cold days, you see there aren't many people out, but there's a lot of stuff," said Eric Friedlander with the Office of Resilience and Community Services. "So how do we take care of that?"
Next week, they hope to have that piece figured out using a parking lot to set up old shipping containers and lockers to be used for storage.
The Coalition for the homeless counted 118 people sleeping outside Thursday morning.
