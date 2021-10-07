LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the positive strides Kentucky is making against the COVID-19 delta variant, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state still passed another grim milestone Thursday with 9,000 coronavirus deaths.
"That's more than we've lost in any modern war, any two of them put together," Beshear said. "It's the largest loss of life in a period of time than any of us have lived through. And while we are all excited about the trends and where we're going, let's remember we're going to live with these scars and trauma and difficulty and loss for a while."
Beshear said some of the people who died recently were in their 30s.
