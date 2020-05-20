LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The school year is wrapping up, and some kids are already done. Now, many parents are wondering what to do with their children this summer.
Stephanie White is a mother of two and the creator of LouisvilleFamilyFun.net, a page that lists all the summer camps in the city.
"Some of the camps that I've talked to have talked about reducing the capacity," she said. "They've talked about teacher-to-student ratios."
White said while some camps are preparing to open, others are sticking to online activities. Either way, she said you can't go wrong as long as your kids are learning and having fun.
"My advice for parents this summer is to take it easy on the kids. Take it easy on yourself," she said. "Don't put too much pressure to provide this amazing summer for your kids just know this is different."
The Kentucky Science Center is one of the camps that is planning to open its doors June 15, but before then, organizers are ramping up sanitation and safety efforts.
"Business will look different, but it's OK," Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said.
Norman said all high-touch areas are being evaluated, and the museum is finding ways to appropriately sanitize everything. The Science Center said it plans to go above and beyond guidelines by closing its doors to the public while camp is in session and only letting campers pre-K through fifth grade in.
"Our upmost priority is safety of our campers and our team members," Norman said.
Camp organizers said it will be odd wearing masks and checking temperatures, but they can't wait to see the kids back at play.
"We're going to get to the next normal before we get to the new normal, but we will all get through this together," Norman said.
The Science Center also said, like so many other camps, it will be offering free summer courses online.
YMCA of Greater Louisville is also providing summer camp options.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.