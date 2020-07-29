UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Unemployment website is experiencing technical difficulties.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents can now make appointments to get help with unemployment services that will be offered in-person beginning next week.
Kentucky residents can schedule the appointments from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 in Louisville during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Residents will not be be seen without an appointment.
The in-person event will be held at the following location:
UAW Local 862 Union Hall
3000 Fern Valley Road
Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Residents will enter the Union Hall from Fern Valley Road. Parking will be available on lots at the side of the building.
To make an appointment, CLICK HERE and go to the "In Person UI Services" View Services button.
For additional assistance, CLICK HERE and use the "Chat Now" button, or call (502) 564-2900.
