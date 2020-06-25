FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- More help is coming for Kentuckians still waiting for unemployment benefits.
Beginning Monday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services will be open for in-person services five days a week in Frankfort, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. Individuals seeking assistance will need to make an appointment online first, however. More information about how to schedule an appointment will be coming soon from Kentucky's labor department, officials said.
For those who can't drive to Frankfort, the state is setting up offices for in-person appointments on June 29 and June 30 in Ashland and Owensboro. In-person services will also be offered on July 7 and July 8 in Somerset and Hopkinsville.
The offices' exact locations and hours have not yet been released.
Officials turned away a crowd of people seeking unemployment help Wednesday outside the Frankfort office, which had been open for in-person assistance several days last week. Individuals who showed up Wednesday, however, were told to add their names to a list and wait for a phone call.
The unprecedented number of people applying for unemployment in Kentucky amid the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the state's system, leading to a backlog of claims.
