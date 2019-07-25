ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbling roads have Hardin County EMS workers worried about their ambulances rolling over and not being able to safely treat patients.
Hardin County EMS Director Jamie Armstrong said when you're hitting potholes and cracks in the road, life-saving measures don't come easy.
“We're providing patient care, we're starting IVs, we're providing advanced life support for them, and this just provides us a safer condition for us to perform those procedures,” he said.
Hardin County was awarded $574,944 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to foot the bill for the road repairs. Three high-traveled rural roads in Hardin County will be getting some much needed critical repairs. Resurfacing will be done on Needham, Laurel and Howevalley Roads.
“Those are very high-traveled areas,” Armstrong said.
And they're not just highly traveled by ambulances but also by other emergency responders and school buses.
“Time is imperative, and having good roads increases our ability to get there quicker and provide our patient care much quicker as well,” Armstrong said.
It's also important to make sure the sides of the roads aren't crumbling.
“If we get anywhere near the side of the road, there's potential for us to roll over, and obviously, if we're en route, that does us no good, because we can't take care of the patient,” Armstrong said.
He called the road repair funding a blessing to the county.
There is no set timeline when the road improvements will be made.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.