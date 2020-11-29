LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Neighborhoods are starting to light up for the holiday season, but one Shelby Park man has a show that is tough to beat.
Garrett Crabtree has spent a lot of time outside over the last few months. He was furloughed in March and — like so many people — has been doing work around his house on South Clay Street … all leading up to Christmas.
"I've had a lot of free time and I've been working on it pretty much every day for the last two or three months, just planning and building props and putting up LEDs," said Crabtree.
Crabtree is also part of FX Lighting, and knows a thing or two about displays.
He was the co-creator of Louisville’s Laser dome a couple years ago, but has ditched the lasers in exchange for LEDs.
"There is a learning curve and it's taken me about a decade to get to where I am as far as the knowledge goes," Crabtree said.
Each bulb is its own pixel and computer chip and can be a separate color from the rest — all done on computer — a project custom to the dimensions of his Shelby Park home, and one that just got bigger and bigger.
Christmas presents, a Christmas tree, candy canes and snowflakes are just some of what the lights will depict and illuminate.
Starting at night, the house lights up and is synced to Christmas music on 89.9 FM. Crabtree says the 10-minute show tells a story and people are encouraged to watch from their cars or stand socially distanced out front.
As for his electricity bill, with over 5,000 LED lights, Crabtree said it all can be powered by a simple outlet and "takes less energy than a vacuum."
Crabtree hopes his passion will shed a little light on what has been a difficult year, putting smiles on faces if only for a few minutes.
"I know that people are struggling and a lot of people can't really afford to go see the things that are happening and that is kind of why I am doing it," Crabtree said during a final check of the lights.
Through New Year's Day, you can catch the light show at at 1249 S. Clay St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
