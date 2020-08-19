LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Could there be more COVID-19 relief money coming for Americans?
In a trip to Hardin County on Wednesday, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said he believes politics are standing in the way.
"We've just been simply unable, so far, to reach an agreement," he said. "I think part of it is because we're a lot closer to the election. The partisan passions are more on display."
McConnell said the Democratic-led Congress is pushing for $3.4 trillion in relief. Republican leaders in the Senate are pushing for $1 trillion.
During his stop in Radcliff, McConnell announced a $2 million federal grant for the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky. The bus service helps seniors and veterans in Hardin and Meade counties get to doctors appointments.
The program also got more than $4 million in coronavirus aid.
