LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The police chief in Lexington, Kentucky, is asking the public for help in solving recent crimes, including the murder of a teenager.
Chief Lawrence Weathers took to Twitter on Friday, pleading with the public to come forward with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem.
"People talk about things on social media," Weathers said in the video. "Somebody knows this. You might know it. You are who we need to help. If you see this going on, you've got to report it."
"We do no need any more innocent people killed in this community," he said. "We don't need anybody killed in this community. Nothing is worth that."
A message from Chief Weathers regarding the recent criminal activity in Lexington. If you see something or have information, say something. Call the police department at 859-258-3600 or send an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/OfxnshbMuw— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) February 13, 2020
Weathers also said the department is going to increase patrols in high-crime areas as a deterrent and to help solve cases.
A 15-year-old Lafayette High School student, identified as Antwan Roberts according to Lex 18, died Tuesday after being shot late Monday night in the 1300 block of Nancy Hanks Road off Red Mile Road.
