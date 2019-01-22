LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight students in Jefferson County Public Schools have committed suicide so far this school year, according to the district.
As a result, officials are speaking out about the plethora of resources available to help struggling students and combat bullying.
The most recent suicide came this weekend, when the death of 10-year-old Seven Bridges stirred heartbreak in Louisville.
"I want to tell you bullied children to stay Seven strong," said Tami Charles, the boy's mother. "Seven sacrificed his life to highlight your despair in order to make it better for your future."
Seven's parents said the Kerrick Elementary School student was bullied to death.
"He just got choked," Charles said. "He just got called the 'N-word,' no big deal. The assistant principal did nothing."
Thousands of people have responded to Seven's story online. That number includes a multitude of parents who shared similar losses and frustrations with bullying in their kids' schools. It's prompting a bigger conversation.
How do you protect your child?
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said any parent who becomes aware of bullying at their child's school should report it to school administrators immediately. That report can be made to a teacher, a counselor, an assistant principal or a principal at the school.
"We expect the school personnel to act and be very vigilant," he said.
Parents who still are not satisfied with the outcome can take the issue further.
"We have a bullying office, and I would encourage any family that doesn't think the school is doing everything to contact the central office so that we can take care of the situation as well," Pollio said.
JCPS also has a bullying interventionist who can come to a child's school and analyze and address the root of the problem. A call or email to the bullying tip line also notifies the assistant superintendent overseeing your child's school.
The tipline is (888)-393-6780.
To access the JCPS Bullying Prevention Website, CLICK HERE.
The next step could be changing bus routes, classes or even schools. JCPS cautions outcomes vary by case.
But Charles said that in her son's case, "all the things that they tried didn't work."
"We're mourning as well, as a school community, but we will definitely get to the bottom of how things were addressed at the school level," Pollio said.
Charles said she hopes so.
"Jefferson County, I'm sorry you lost such a great child," she said.
